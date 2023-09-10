Viewers spot surprising detail in Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apology video

As actor couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher issued an apology video for their support of That ‘70s Show actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson, some viewers have noticed an unusual detail which harks back to another video the duo filmed together.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday for raping two women 20 years ago, with Kunis and Kutcher among 50 people who wrote to the judge expressing support for the 47-year-old ahead of his sentencing.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo nonetheless handed down the lengthy sentence, blasting the offender and stressing he is “not the victim here”.

Judge Olmedo told Masterson: “Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences.”

The court also heard impact statements from the two victims, one describing him as “pathetic, disturbed and completely violent” and the other claiming he “has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused”.

Meanwhile, in their apology video posted to Twitter/X on Saturday, Kutcher began by saying the couple were “aware of the pain that has been caused” by their letters in support of Masterson.

“The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling. They were intended for the judge to read and not undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way.

“We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

Kunis added: “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.

“Our hearts go out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”

The video was filmed against a wooden fence, the same one which viewers noted was used in scenes recorded for their part in a parody of Gal Gadot’s infamous “Imagine” video for hit Amazon series The Boys:

Gadot’s original video received widespread ridicule when it was released with the intent to lift spirits during lockdown, featuring big names such as Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell and Cara Delevigne.

