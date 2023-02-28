Aubrey Plaza's 'underboob' at the SAG Awards was on purpose

Aubrey Plaza stunned at this year's SAG Awards wearing a copper Michael Kors gown complete with a cross-over top and leg split.

Viewers were quick to compliment the star on social media, with one saying: "Her dress looks stunning, she is the moment."

Meanwhile, other harsh critics took no time in expressing their take, writing: "I love Aubrey Plaza. I just hope she finds a new stylist. She can do a lot better than that dress."

Another added: "To be honest Aubrey Plaza who could wear almost anything and look gorgeous should never use Michael Kors again."

Now, her stylist Jessica Paster has responded to backlash saying they did "seven fittings" before the awards ceremony.

In an Instagram post, Paster said the look was on purpose: "For real... I wanted underboob."





The White Lotus: Award Acceptance Speech | 29th Annual SAG Awards www.youtube.com

It comes after Plaza hit the stage with her White Lotus co-stars to receive a drama series award for season two of the show.

Viewers soon highlighted that she appeared visibly annoyed after Jon Gries, who plays Greg, seemingly warned the actress about a potential wardrobe malfunction.

Gries grabbed Plaza's arm and whispered something, which led her to cover the top of her dress.

Gries has since cleared up what happened on the night, telling Page Sixshe was "being blocked by 15 people", and he advised her to "look to the front."

He added, "You might want to fix that first," referring to the underboob.

The actor recalled Plaza mouthing "Jesus Christ" in response and said she was "just being funny".

He explained, "I think what she was intimating is why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing... That's her humour - She has that dry, dead-pan wit; that's her biting wit."

He said he texted Plaza the next morning, upset that people speculated it was a "creepy moment".

He asked, "You weren't really upset?", to which Plaza replied, "No! Not at all!"

