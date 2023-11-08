Bad Bunny slams 'sh***y' new TikTok AI song that replicates his voice

Bad Bunny has heard a song that's gone viral on TikTok which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to copy his voice, and the rapper isn't too happy about it.

The Puerto Rican artist took to his WhatsApp channel to berate fans who have listened to the track which also uses AI vocals from Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee.

'If you like that s***ty song that's viral on TikTok, get out of this group right now,' Bad Bunny wrote in Spanish, as per Daily Mail. 'I don't want them on the tour either.'

In the post to his 19m followers, he added: 'You don't deserve to be my friends and that's why I made the new album, to get rid of people like that. So choo-choo out.'

FlowGPT (Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee type) - DEMO 5: nostalgIA (Spanglish Version) www.youtube.com

The AI song called 'nostalgIA' was created by FlowGPT, an AI tool that functions similarly to ChatGPT and the track was uploaded under the username flowgptmusic.

Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - isn't the first musician to criticise AI replicating their voices on songs.

Earlier this year, a song that used AI vocals of Drake and The Weeknd called 'Heart On My Sleeve,' was written and produced by TikTok user ghostwriter977.

The track was later removed from Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

“This is the final straw AI," Drake said in response to an AI-generated cover of him rapping 'Munch' by Ice Spice.

