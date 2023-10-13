Bad Bunny addresses the phone throwing controversy on new album

Bad Bunny has referenced the time he threw away a fan’s phone on his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.

In the opening track 'NADIE SABE' from the album released on Friday (October 13), there is a particular lyric that fans have been pointing out which appears to relate to the incident.

"Tú no ere' mi fan real, por eso te tiré el celular," which translates to in English:“You are not my real fan, that's why I threw the cellphone.”

In January this year, a video circulated on social media of the 28-year-old rapper who could be seen walking with a group of friends in the Dominican Republic.

He was approached by female fan with her phone and she then started taking a selfie mode video.

Moments later, Bad Bunny grabbed the phone and tossed it away to his left.

As the clip made rounds online, it sparked a debate about whether Bad Bunny was in the wrong or if fans do not give celebrities personal space.

Bad Bunny did release a statement, defending his actions at the time.

He said: "The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect.

"Those who come to put a phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it like one."

In June, the “Me Porto Bonito” rapper addressed the situation in an interview with Rolling Stone where he gave extra details on what occurred.

“Bro, that cellphone didn’t break. It exists. It bothers me that people haven’t said that. I didn’t throw that phone into the water. I threw it into some bushes," he said.

Elsewhere, Bad Bunny was hailed as doing 'God's work' after sharing 'bush' photo.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.