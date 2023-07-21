The unexpected reason Drake refuses to 'marry a celebrity'

Drake has revealed the unexpected reason why he would 'never marry a celebrity' - despite being one of the most famous people on the planet.

The rapper appeared on The Really Good Podcast, where he got candid about what he looks for in a woman.

"I probably will end up marrying someone that’s not famous. Famous people really aren’t that… aren’t that anything. They’re not that intriguing", he says, adding that he's never been married to this point because he's too career-focused.

