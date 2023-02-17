TikToker's singing voice sounds more like Justin Bieber than Justin Bieber does

A TikToker is going viral for her impression of Justin Bieber singing - and it sounds even more like Justin Bieber than Justin Bieber does.

"I used to do impressions to this song back in my day", @perimartins4, who releases her own music, says, before belting out an uncanny rendition of 2010 hit, 'Stuck in the Moment'.

'Your voice really takes me back', one commenter wrote, while another added, 'This is a very specific, niche talent that I am fond of'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters