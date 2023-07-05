Ice Spice sides with Down's syndrome community to effortlessly shut down troll

Ice Spice had the perfect response to a troll who compared her to someone with Down's syndrome.

The 23-year-old rapper from the Bronx has so far had quite the year, with two singles Bikini Bottom" as well as her collaboration with Nicki Minaj on 'Princess Diana', both of which appeared on her debut EP Like..?.

She also featured on PinkPantheress song 'Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2' and Taylor Swift's song 'Karma', along with collaborating with Nicki Minaj once more for the Barbie movie with the song 'Barbie World' which samples the 1997 song 'Barbie Girl' by Aqua.

But with her career going from strength to strength, Ice Spice is encountering online trolls, with one recently posting a photo showing half of the rapper's face next to the face of a young woman with Down's syndrome, appearing to suggest Ice Spice has the genetic disorder.

The tweet managed to get the attention of Ice Spice herself who sided with the Down's syndrome community with her response.

In a quote tweet, she said: "U thought u ate but my sis cute asf," with a heart-eye emoji at the end.

Ice Spice's response has people praising her attitude towards the troll.

One person said: "Gotta give it to her she definitely blocks out EVERYTHING negative."

"I respect her for this," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Ice Spice really may be the most unbothered celebrity.

"She's literally our generation Princess Diana, I luv that for us," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, a new version of 'Barbie Girl' will feature on the movie’s soundtrack.

