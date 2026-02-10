Jon Stewart reacts to 'All American' alternative Super Bowl half-time show

Jon Stewart reacted with his signature sarcasm to Kid Rock's performance at the alternative Super Bowl half-time show, thrown by Turning Point USA.

The host of The Daily Show did what he does best and let the clips speak for themselves.

Highlighting the hypocrisy of MAGA's reaction to Bad Bunny's all-Spanish half-time show that they 'couldn't understand', Stewart played a clip of Kid Rock's incoherent performance which included lyrics like this, "Bawitaba da-bang da-bang diggy diggy."

