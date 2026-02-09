Bad Bunny turned the Super Bowl halftime stage into a statement on identity, culture, and what America really means.

After an almost entirely Spanish-language set, the Puerto Rican star paused near the end to say “God bless America,” then held up a football reading “Together, we are America.”

He also guided the audience through flags and names of countries from North, Central and South America in a pan-continental call for inclusion and celebration of Latino culture.

While some critics, including Donald Trump, decried the choice and messaging, Bad Bunny’s focus remained on love and cultural pride rather than politics.

