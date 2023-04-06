How to make your own Barbie movie poster memes

With the trailer of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated upcoming live action Barbie movie being released, everyone is obsessed with the star-studded cast playing the iconic dolls.

Alongside the trailer, a number of posters were released to give an insight into what we can expect from the characters, while the Barbie's are - for example Margot Robbie's Barbie "is everything," Emma Mackey's Barbie "has a Noble Prize in physics," Issa Rae's Barbie "is President."

Meanwhile the Ryan Gosling's Ken is "just Ken," Simu Liu's Ken is "another Ken" and Ncuti Gatwa's Ken is "Ken again!" you get the picture...

The design of the posters are a dazzling glittery star shape along with a sky background with lots of pastels with the Barbies and Kens in the centre looking very doll-like in their costume and poses.

And now we can all look like we're straight out of Barbie Land as there is a now an AI Barbie selfie generator we were can add our own snaps to this backdrop.

Everyone can now channel their inner Barbie and Ken with the Barbie AI Selfie Generator Warner Bros.

Here is how to try out the Barbie selfie generator yourself:



Visit the Barbie selfie generator’s website,

Click ‘Start’ which will then take you to a page where you can either select take a picture option or upload an image of yourself from your device.

After selecting your photo, the generator removes the background and put it on the bright template where you can reposition and adjust the picture to fit accordingly.

It also allows you to edit the fun tagline that appears above your picture with phrases such as Barbie is iconic’ or this ‘Barbie is an inspiration’.

There's also eight colours to choose from where you can change the glittery shape behind your image.

Once you've had fun customising your Barbie selfie, press ‘Continue’ to download your picture and share on your social media with your friends.

Meanwhile, people have been getting creative with their own meme versions of the movie poster.

Barbie is scheduled to be released later this year on July 21.



