Margot Robbie reveals merkin room existed for Wolf of Wall Street nude scenes

Margot Robbie has revealed there was an entire merkin room on the set of the Wolf of Wall Street to assist with all of the nude scenes.

The actress has naked moments in new movie, Babylon, but felt 'fine' about it because of her 2014 breakthrough role.

"They have things called merkins, which is like a wig that's for genitalia. I remember for Wolf of Wall Street, there was an entire merkin room", she told Nova FM.

"I guess people would go in and pick one out. It was fascinating."

