Drake has rapped over the beat for the viral “BBL Drizzy” diss track and tried to change the meaning behind the nickname.

Earlier this month, producer Metro Boomin released an instrumental track titled 'BBL Drizzy,' hitting back at the Canadian rapper after he took a swipe telling him to “shut your ho a** up and make some drums”.

Metro Boomin took a creative approach and announced he would offer a free beat and cash to the person who came up with the best verse over the instrumental, sparking a series of viral tracks and challenges all called 'BBL Drizzy.'

While the title was meant to mock the rapper based on the rumour that he has had a Brazilian butt lift procedure, Drake has gotten creative himself and jumped on a track with Sexxy Red attempting to switch the narrative while rapping over the viral beat.

On the track, titled “U My Everything”, he raps: “Me and the surgeon got history, I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real. They need a new body, they hitting me, ayy. BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it.”

Drake flipped the meaning of the diss nickname to suggest he gives out BBLs to women and claiming they come to him when they want cosmetic surgery.

For some fans it seemed to come as no surprise that the Toronto rapper decided to rap over his own diss track.

On YouTube, one fan commented, “Drake [is] the type of guy to rap over his own diss”. Another responded: “Someone in the YouTube comments a week ago called it. I’ve seen people say Drake is gonna rap over it.”

“He takin his L like a champ,” another person wrote.

Someone else argued: “You gotta love hip hop.”

