Benny Blanco's wholesome comments about Selena Gomez have the internet fawning as the couple release their new joint album, I Said I Love You First.

The album offers an intimate, autobiographical journey, unfolding the duo's "love story" from the moment they first met, through the blossoming of their romance, and into the anticipation of what lies ahead.

The couple got engaged last December, and since then, Benny has been openly expressing his love for Selena in interviews.

In recent weeks, the couple has made appearances on several shows, including On Purpose with Jay Shetty and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fans can't get enough of the duo, with social media buzzing as they share snippets of their love and thoughts with one another online.

One clip gaining traction shows Benny sharing his Valentine's Day surprise for Selena, detailing how a friend drove from Las Vegas to Los Angeles just to deliver her favourite order from Whataburger.

He even went as far as tracking down the exact ice used in the drinks at the burger chain.

"Nothing and I mean NOTHING is more attractive than a man giving his ALL. even AFTER he gets his girl. A KEEPER," one fan gushed, as another penned: "Y'all can say WHATEVER you want about this man but he’s a walking green flag through and through."

@withloveselgomez LISTEN TO “I SAID I LOVE YOU FIRST” NOW!! #selenagomez #bennyblanco





Another TikToker recorded her reaction to Benny sharing that "when you start dating someone, you're not only dating them, you're dating every single person they've ever dated".

"You're getting every piece of baggage that person's carried and what they've learnt through their own personal life."

The TikToker captioned the clip: "You know what? Good for you Selena Gomez."

Benny, once again, was praised for his emotional maturity with one writing: "The more he opens his mouth, the more I like him. This is rare moment guys."

Another called Benny a "rare genre of man".





@ughnotjas he is obsessed #bennyblanco #selenagomez #jayshetty #isaidiloveyoufirst #relationships #foryou #xyzcba





All the Selena-Benny talk has older clips resurfacing too, particularly when Benny appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he described Selena as "the best and most genuine person".

"Every day when I wake up, I walk by the mirror and I look at myself like 'how did I get here?'" he shared. "She's one of the sweetest, one of the most charming, one of the most humble people I've ever met."

@selenatorvibess It’s not always about looks.#foryou #selenagomez #fyp #bennyblanco @Selena Gomez @benny blanco





The conversation didn't stop on TikTok either, with X/Twitter users chiming in on the wholesome action...













You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.