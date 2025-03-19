Selena Gomez is having a year. She starred in award-winning Netflix film Emilia Perez, expanded her beauty brand Rare Beauty even further, and now she's making music with her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Their joint album 'I Said I Love You First' is being released on 21 March, and in the spirit of her beauty brand, they've been selling off 12 'rare' items to fans at huge discounts as part of a count down to their new music.

While the items are only being revealed on each day of the countdown, there was also a $400 Coach bag designed and signed by Gomez herself up for grabs as part of a free giveaway.

However, it was day one's item that set the bar high, as the 32-year-old was selling off the diamond ring that confirmed her romance with Blanco for less than the price of a fast food meal.

“For the first day of #12DaysOfReallyRareStuff, which is also a countdown to I Said I Love You First, it felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote on the listing, alongside a photo of the diamond 'B' ring gifted to her.

Selena Gomez

Fans will remember the piece from 2023, when rumours were swirling about the 'are-they-or-aren't-they?' status of her relationship, before she confirmed it with a single Instagram post of the ring.

The wrap-around ring is a custom piece from Jacquie Aiche, featuring one diamond stone set on its own, and the letter 'B' also covered in tiny pavé diamond detailing totalling 0.44 carats.

The ring is thought to be worth $3,250 - but she sold it for just $12.

She then confirmed, “This is the exact, real ring that I posted to my Instagram story in December 2023.”

While some fans were initially confused, thinking the sale of the ring signified a breakup between the couple, it makes sense given than Gomez has now replaced the ring with a huge marquise diamond engagement ring thought to be worth $200,000.

So, what else has been flogged since?

Well, they're arguably just as impressive as the other items.

In a recent highlight, she sold her iconic wand from the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place” for just $4. This wand, associated with her role as Alex Russo, had been kept by Gomez since she starred in the show - and its more recent reboot.

"Magical powers sold separately", the listing joked.

Another item was a signed test-pressing of her 'Lose You To Love Me' vocals, where the singer noted she hopes whoever gets it "shares it for all of us to hear".

Day three was a 'Fetish' neon sign, and 15 March saw her give away some sunglasses worn in the music video for 'Boyfriend'.

May the best fan win.

Why not read...

Selena Gomez defended by Taylor Lautner over 'cruel' body shaming

Selena Gomez loses 700,000 followers over teary deportation video

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.