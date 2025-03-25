Taylor Swift is back on Instagram with a sweet message for friend Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift broke her 100-day Instagram hiatus to post a message in support of best friend Selena Gomez .

Since the end of her “ beloved ” global Eras Tour , which spanned almost two years, Swift has taken an extended break from social media.

But, the pop star returned to the platform over the weekend to share praise for her friend and fellow singer, Gomez, after she released a new album in collaboration with her producer fiancé Benny Blanco on 21 March.

On her Instagram stories on Saturday (22 March), Swift wrote: “[Selena Gomez] & [Benny Blanco] I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD.”

Swift shared the story along with a link to the album, titled I Said I Love You First.

On her own page, Gomez reposted Swift’s story alongside the added caption, “Love you, Tay”.

In February, Gomez announced the project, writing on Instagram: “My NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21.”

A press release confirmed the album explores “the pair’s love story” and “chronicles their entire story — before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds”.

In a post on the release date, Gomez paid tribute to her fiancé Blanco, who she got engaged to in December 2024.

“Benny, thank you for being my own personal journal throughout this process. These songs represent our past, present and future,” Gomez wrote.

“Something I can’t wait to experience with you from now until forever. Thank you for pouring your unconditional love into creating this project with me.”

In February, Gomez was defended by Taylor Lautner over “cruel” online body shaming. It came just weeks after Gomez was called a “sick person” by Megyn Kelly following a tearful video over Trump deportations.

