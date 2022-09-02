Bethenny Frankel called out Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian family for their Photoshop use and said it isn’t “fair to women.”

On Thursday (1 September), The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 51, spoke to TMZ and said that the reality stars’ social media posts are “not fair to women just trying to get by” and also called it “reckless.”

“Moms feel insecure. …They don’t have time to do all this [Photoshop], nor they even know how to [with] the technology,” she told the outlet.

“It’s not inspirational; it’s not aspirational. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression. It’s a serious thing,” she added.

The former Bravo star further advised the Kardashians to “wear some makeup” and “be honest” about their augmentations instead of “outright lying” about the use of photo editors.

“The playing field becomes not level. When you’re already billionaires, you have access to so much more … and it makes people feel terrible about themselves,” she continued.

Frankel’s sentiments came days after she took to her Instagram to show a comparison of what the “real” her looks like versus a filtered photo.

This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day, you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten…

“Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves,” she captioned the posts.

Kardashian, 41, and other The Kardashians stars have been slammed in the past for their Photoshop use in the past, with the SKIMS founder recently facing ridicule for appearing to remove her shoulder muscle in a poolside snap.

And for Khloé Kardashian, who had admitted to editing photos of her daughter True into Disneyland pictures, the Good American co-founder’s team also worked to remove an airbrush-free bikini of her that surfaced on the web in April 2021, according to Page Six.

