Being the daughter of a world-famous billionaire doesn’t seem too harsh of a gig but it has downsides - like being subject to public comment all the time.

Phoebe Gates, the youngest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, opened up about what it’s like posting on social media while being part of an extremely well-known family.

“I’m pretty realistic that people start following me because of my family name,” Gates, 20, told The Information.

Gates, a student at Standford University, has amassed 64k followers on TikTok and over 100k on Instagram.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On TikTok, she often posts videos about women’s health and reproductive rights, her family, and participates in funny trends.

But it is true, people are fascinated by Gates’ family. One video of Bill Gates trying to use a Boxball that he got for Christmas has over eight million views.

“People probably find it funny to see my dad being a goof and playing Boxbollen,” she said.

@phoebegates When dad gets the #boxball for Christmas

While many find it amusing to see such a well-known family engage in silly activities, there is also a downside to posting on social media with the “Gates” name behind her.

Gates told The Information that the worst part about posting on TikTok was the “misconceptions and conspiracy theories.”

She told the publication she is also often “memed” when posting about her boyfriend, another Standford student who is also Black.

“It’s 2023. I’m done being memed for being in an interracial relationship,” she said.

But for all the downsides social media comes with, Gates sees an opportunity to shine a light on issues that matter to her, like women’s health.

Gates said, “Once they follow me, they stick around, and I think some of that is because of the issues that I post about, like women’s health.”

The young woman has posted a series of TikToks sharing a conversation she had between her and her mother about contraceptives and reproductive rights.

It’s clear that Gates has developed a passion for educating and advocating for social issues she cares about, just like her parents.

And TikTok is just part of the way Gates does that.

Plus, it’s hard to deny the appeal to TikTok.

“And honestly, TikTok is fun,” Gates added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.