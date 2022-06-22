An actor from the hit series Breaking Bad has called out people who are complaining about petrol prices in America.

Dean Norris, who played drug enforcement officer Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad, has claimed in a tweet that the American people are getting exactly what they asked for.

He wrote: “You’re not getting ‘robbed’ at the pump. You’re paying a fair market price for a commodity. If you love Capitalism so much then stfu.”

While America is well-known for its capitalist ideology, some have taken issue with Norris’ tweet, since gas prices have reached a record high.

According to the motor association AAA, the current national average price of gas in the US has reached approximately $5 (£4.10) a litre, compared to around $3 a year ago.

In the state of California where Norris lives, average gas prices are the highest in the country, currently at around $6.37 (£5.22) per litre.

Given his success as an actor, having had roles in shows such as Breaking Bad, Terminator 2, Hard to Kill and Lethal Weapon 2, some fans have called out his tweet, reasoning that he probably isn’t as affected by gas prices as the average American is.

One person responded: “Dude just act and leave real life problems to the people who understand that stuff.”

Someone else agreed, also commenting: “I love breaking bad, but a millionaire actor from Hollywood worth 5 million can’t be telling hard working Americans who live paycheck by paycheck to just suck it up when you specifically benefit from capitalism.



“Please just stick to acting my guy.”

Another wrote: “Rich privileged actor wants to lecture everybody about how capitalism is the problem. Must be a day ending in y.”

Norris' tone-deaf comments come as the cost of living and inflation have gone up around the world. One Australian woman was left horrified when her grocery shop of just 10 items came to $100 (£57).

The cost of living crisis has touched every corner of the UK, pushing families to the brink with rising food and fuel prices. The Independent has asked experts to explain small ways you can stretch your money, including managing debt and obtaining items for free. https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/cost-of-living-tips-advice-b2081583.html

