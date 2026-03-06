Harry Styles's new album Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally is finally here.

It comes after the British singer took a four-year break following the success of his 2022 record Harry's House, which went on to win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys.

The new album has received critical praise and currently has a score of 76 on Metacritic, with plenty noting how Styles' latest work is more experimental, with a dance-inspired electronic sound.

We won't have to wait too long to hear the live versions of the songs either, as Styles is set to perform his album at his One Night Only concert in Manchester's Co-op Live tonight (March 6), which will be released on Netflix this Sunday (March 8).

But more importantly, what do the fans make of the record? Here's a round-up of the best reactions.

One fan said, "ZERO SKIP ALBUM HARRY STYLES YOU HAVE DONE IT AGAIN."

"Harry Styles putting pop after coming up roses," a second person wrote,





A third person posted, "Guys this is literally my mood after Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally," sharing the Chandler Bing record meme.









"Coming up roses…. I'm ascending to heaven oh Harry Styles. I never doubted you," a fourth person commented.









A fifth person shared "Pop by Harry Styles," with a GIF of Connor Storrie dancing.





Someone else described what it feels like to transition from 'Coming up roses' to 'Pop'.





"Literally how listening to dance no more feels like," another person said, along with a dance scene from Saturday Night Fever.









"If i had a dollar for every time Harry put a freaky song after a sad song."





One X/Twitter user summarised, "entire album is lowk just him being horny and miserable."









A fan compared the song 'Pop' to the track 'Cinema' from his previous record, Harry's House.









"Carla's song sounds like the end of a coming-of-age movie I'm obsessed," another fan posted.









The lyric "Respect your mother," from the track "Dance No More" sparked a lot of reaction, with one playing it to the iconic Camp Rock march scene.





And a clip from Family Guy.









"Harries after being evicted from harry’s house WE ON THE DISCO BUS TO THE CLURRRB."





"Put this bit in an oscar winning period movie right now i’m not even joking," someone else said about the last part of 'Coming Up Roses.'





"This is what life feels like when Harry Styles drops a new album."

