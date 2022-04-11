Britney Spears is pregnant! The singer announced earlier today that she is expecting her third child on Instagram.

Spears shared the news on her social media page alongside a photo of a pink cup of tea surrounded by pink flowers. Confirming the news of her pregnancy she wrote in her lengthy caption, "got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

In her post, she began the exciting news by sharing that she was confused when she "lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back."

Her evolving body seemingly alerted Spears that something was going on. "I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' " she wrote. She also noted that Sam Asghari, whom she referred to as her "husband" told her she was "food pregnant."

Spears said she then took a pregnancy test, which confirmed she was indeed pregnant. Four days after she said she, "got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing!"

"It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬," she continued.

The "Circus" singer then said that the paparazzi shouldn't expect to catch a glimpse of her baby bump as won't be appearing in public much in an effort to avoid "the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸."

Spears also got candid about her mental health troubles during a previous pregnancy.

"It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible," she wrote. "Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday ... thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

She concluded the post writing: "This time I will be doing yoga 🧘♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love."

The singer shares two kids, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline with her previous husband Kevin Federline.



Spears, who recently regained her freedom in November after being stuck in a 13-year-long conservatorship bravely outlined the abuse she endured over the years.



When in court in June, Spears said that her conservators had complete control over her and her body, sharing that she was not allowed to remove an intrauterine device (IUD) in order to have children, which she expressed a desire to do.

