Brooklyn Beckham’s family feud statement sparks celebrity commentary

Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on long-standing family feud speculation, posting an explosive Instagram statement that quickly garnered public attention. And now, celebrities have chimed in on the action.

Despite Victoria and David Beckham reportedly making multiple attempts to reach out and reconcile with their eldest son, particularly through social media posts, Brooklyn has remained quiet – until now.

Across six Instagram Stories on Monday night (19 January), the 26-year-old says he has been "silent for years," adding that he was left with no choice but to "speak for myself and tell the truth".

Within the posts, he alleges that his parents have made continuous efforts to undermine his and Nicola Peltz's relationship, and felt "uncomfortable" and "humiliated" on his wedding day.

"All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family," he signed off.

While the internet was left scratching its head with countless unanswered questions, celebrities were quick to weigh in with their own takes.

Lily Allen

Lily Allen joined the discourse by posting an Instagram story, depicting Brooklyn in a blue polka-dot outfit – the same get-up as Allen's 2025 album cover for West End Girl.

Lily Allen/Instagram





Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams, model and former I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here campmate humoured that she will "never sleep again" after reading Brooklyn's posts.

"It's very sad because I do love the Beckhams," she said in the video uploaded to Instagram. "Not that I know them, but I do love them, and it's always sad to see that happen".

Vogue Williams/Instagram





Susanna Reid

"It’s utterly tragic, and the accusations are so damning, it is hard to see them coming back from them and repairing them," the Good Morning Britain host quipped.

Kate Garraway replied: "It isn’t the brand, is it? It’s the family life that breaks my heart. It’s horrible.

"The little moments where they’re learning to walk and you’re giving them a cuddle and putting them to bed. It feels so sad."





GK Barry

Internet personality GK Barry took to her socials with a video, joking that it's "panic stations in the Beckhams household tonight".

"Anyway, I'm going to give them 24 hours to reply. I'm going to be sat waiting because I don't have a life," she added.

@gkbarry #fyp the Beckhams have defended in chaos





Indy100 reached out to Victoria and David Beckham's representatives for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.