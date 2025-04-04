The Beckham family are the UK's answer to The Kardashians. What was once just David and Victoria cementing themselves as relationship goals when they were dominating sport and music respectively, has now grown into a huge extended family including four children, and even children-in-law.

But, like every family, they probably fight too, and now fans are concerned that two of their sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, could be the ones having a falling-out.

26-year-old Brooklyn and 22-year-old Romeo are the family's oldest two children, and while Brooklyn, who you might know for being married to Nicola Peltz-Beckham, is the man of 50 careers (photographer, chef, you name it), Romeo recently quit professional football to pursue modelling full-time.

Due to being relatively close in age, the world outside of their bubble has always seen the duo as pretty tight-knit, but now their followers are worried about a rift, after Brooklyn was missing from a number of recent family gatherings.

In particular, on 2 April, Romeo shared a photo of himself and his family, including his girlfriend Kim Turnbull and Cruz’s partner Jackie Apostel, on Instagram, celebrating David's upcoming 50th birthday.

“Family is everything,” he wrote on the post, tagging each person’s Instagram handle. “Love you all.”

However, Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be seen.

“Where is Brooklyn?", one person wrote. "Strange."

The pair also missed dad, David’s Boss underwear campaign launch party in January, and Victoria Beckham's show at Paris Fashion Week.

So, is there more to it? Have they fallen out?

Well, it's unlikely to be honest.

Brooklyn has long expressed his adoration for his family, and even has tattoos dedicated to his siblings.

Him and his wife currently reside in Los Angeles, California, while the rest of the family is based in London, UK, so understandably, sometimes it's a little difficult to be everywhere all at once.

Nothing to see here.

