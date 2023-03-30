Having David and Victoria Beckham as parents sounds like a pretty dream scenario for most people, but Brooklyn Beckham hasn’t always had the easiest of rides over recent years.

Mainly, because he keeps embarrassing himself in new and unexpected ways.

Brooklyn seems like a nice lad, but the internet has been having fun reacting to an increasing number of his cringeworthy moments over recent times.

One of the biggest things is the fact that the 23-year-old has tried out a number of different career options to date, and doesn’t seem to have settled on one for definite - or mastered any for that matter.

To be honest, though, he’s a member of a celebrity family and he recently married Nicola Peltz, the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and former supermodel Claudia Peltz, so we can't image there’s a great rush to settle on a job anytime soon...

With that in mind here are his most embarrassing moments, from bad photography to 'inventing double barrel surnames'.

When he was mercilessly mocked for his elephant photography

Before he turned his attention to cooking in his 20s, Brooklyn looked to be pursuing photography as a career option.

He even released a photography coffee table book called 'what I see', at the age of 18. However, he looks to have given up on the idea of photography since then, and the reaction to the book online could definitely have been a factor.

The photos include images of his family, as well as plenty of selfies. However, it was a picture of an elephant in shadow and an out of focus picture of a dinner table which attracted the most attention.

Journalist Alice Jones tweeted two pictures from the book at the time and added the caption: "Huge fan of Brooklyn Beckham's terrible photographs and even worse captions."

Brooklyn said the elephants were “so hard to photograph”. He’s not wrong…

When he morphed himself into a Spice Girls video

One of the weirder moments of his life on social media so far came when Brooklyn used a face app to superimpose his face into a Spice Girls video.

He transferred his face onto his mum’s head as well as all of her ex-bandmates in the 'Say You’ll Be There' music video, and shared the footage on his Instagram Story.

He tagged his mum in the video, writing “Oh gosh @victoriabeckham”, so she could witness the likeness she shares with her oldest child.

The internet found the whole thing a little odd.

When he couldn’t decide on an accent





Brooklyn was in danger of going full Liam Payne recently when he couldn’t decide on an accent.



He switched between them while chatting to reporters about what he loves to cook for his wife Nicola Peltz, and fans certainly didn’t expect him to switch from American to Cockney during the baffling interview.

When he was mocked for making a “really special” sandwich





Over the last year or two, Brooklyn has turned his attention to cooking - with mixed results.



The biggest moment came when Brooklyn appeared on NBC’s Today Show in 2021to cook something “really special” - a British breakfast sandwich in 2021.

“I’ve always loved food,” he said at the time. “When quarantine hit, I really just started to get into it. My fiance started filming me and I started posting it.”

He then proceeded to make his breakfast sandwich, containing bacon, sausage and egg on white bread.

Only, he didn't do any actual cooking at all, and it looked like the kind of thing hungover students have been making for years.

Instead, he simply removed the pre-cooked meat from the pan, assembled the sandwich and squirted on some tomato ketchup.

Bon appetite.

When he described himself as a ‘chef’ in a viral video

@itsdanielmac Bruh What Even Is A “Chef Name 😅💀@brooklynbeckham #mclarenp1 #p1

Beckham proved during the aforementioned TV spot that cooking a bacon sarnie doesn’t make you a chef, but it didn’t seem to have stopped him.

In fact, Brooklyn had no hesitation describing himself as such in a video which went viral recently. He managed to spark a debate about nepotism too, after he suggested that he was able to afford his $1.2m sports car through his career in the kitchen.

Brooklyn spoke about his red McLaren P1 sports car as well as what he “does for a living” while appearing in a recent video with TikTok influencer Daniel Mac – who is known for approaching the drivers of luxury cars to ask what they do for a living.

Mac, who didn’t appear to recognise Brooklyn, said in the clip: “Hey man, what do you do for a living? Your car is awesome.”

In response, Beckham revealed that he recognised the TikToker, before telling Mac: “I’m a chef.”

The internet wasn’t convinced, with many mocking Brooklyn for suggesting that his career as a budding chef allowed him to purchase his luxury motor.

When he dropped a wine cork in his food



Brooklyn clearly isn’t giving up his latest venture as an aspiring chef by posting cooking videos and tutorials on social media - but his recipes still don’t seem to be convincing people just yet.

In fact, his latest recipe for spaghetti bolognese has come under fire after fans noticed a bizarre addition in the list of ingredients: a wine cork.

He was also holding his dog - a rescue puppy named Peanut - pretty close to the pot.

People didn’t seem to be paying much attention to the cooking though, with the cork proving too much of a distraction.

“There’s a cork in your pot …. and dog hair about to join,” wrote one follower.

Another added: “I don’t think gas, red wine, and a dog will end well,” while one user joked: “The cork is the main dish.”



Beckham responded by posting a screenshot from Google to justify his cooking technique, adding an image to his Instagram Stories of text from the site that reads: “The addition of wine corks added to the cooking liquid ensures a more tender dish.”

When he thought he invented double-barrelled surnames

The couple married earlier this year Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Brooklyn, who now goes by the name Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, managed to attract mockery yet again recently after claiming he and his wife decided to combine their last names to "start a new thing".

And in doing so, implying that they basically invented double barrelled names.

Back in April, Peltz-Beckham married Nicole Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida. Initially, when the two announced they had combined last names fans found it endearing. But that feeling has seemingly changed after recent interview with Variety.

He explained the two decided to combine names as a sign of their partnership.

"We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just like, oh, we could start a new thing, and it’ll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around,” he said.

Of course, double barreled names have existed for a very long time indeed.

Never change, Becks.