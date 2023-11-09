'Invincible' Bryan Johnson makes NSFW claim comparing himself to an 18-year-old

Bryan Johnson, who has become known as the man who will try anything to stay young, has revealed some unexpected NSFW information about himself - and says he's attempting to be comparable to an 18-year-old.

Johnson, 45, pulled out a device while on Steven Bartlett's podcast, and explained by how measuring his night time erections, he can get a good indication of his health.

He said that he's currently on two hours 12 minutes per night, however, his goal is to get to the standard of an 18-year-old, which is three hours and 30 minutes.