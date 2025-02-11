Cameron Diaz shocked by 'behaviour' on Netflix set

Actress Cameron Diaz has opened up about what shocked her most on the set of her new Netflix film.

Diaz has been out of the acting game for 11 years but is making her return with a Netflix original film Back in Action, also starring the likes of Jamie Foxx and Glenn Close.

With more than a decade away from film sets, the Charlie’s Angels and Shrek star has spoken about the changes she has noticed in the industry, and thankfully, they appear to be positive.

“The industry is so different,” Diaz said in an appearance on Netflix’s Skip Intro podcast . “I definitely have to say that #MeToo changed everything. It’s palpable. You walk onto the set and it is different.

“It wasn’t just like the higher-ups [back then]. There was always just that one guy, you know, on set, that you were like, ‘God, here he comes again.’ There were always layers and layers of inappropriateness that you just kind of had to put up with.

“As women, you just had to like [laugh it off]. Some people you have to be forceful with and put up the boundaries, and others you can’t give them the time of day.”

Diaz said she was surprised to see the human resources department at Netflix take such a proactive stance by outlining appropriate and inappropriate behaviour ahead of shooting.

“It has changed. It’s not the same. I have never in my entire career had HR come in prior to a movie and talk about what is appropriate and what is inappropriate behaviour,” she explained.

“And there’s a hotline, which Netflix has, to call anonymously to report any issues that you might be feeling. Wow, that is amazing. The level of security of safety you feel as a woman now on set is. … I never felt that before this film.”

