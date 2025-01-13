Squid Game fans discover detail that could change everything for season three

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Squid Game*

Squid Game season 2 has left viewers dying to know what happens next, and eagled-eyed fans are convinced they've discovered a key detail that could be a possible storyline in season three.

In this latest season, we see the protagonist and previous Squid Game winner Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) aka Player 456 re-enter the game in season two, determined to get his revenge on the Front Man aka Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) with the ambition to end the game for good, with the help of police officer Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) who was survived being shot by the Front Man in season one.

But what Gi-hun doesn't know is that the Front Man is Jun-ho's brother and that the Front Man has entered this game himself, this time as Player 001, pretending that his name is Oh Young-il, where he befriends Gi-hun.

Two scenes from both seasons have been highlighted by social media creator Movie Detective (@its_ivanmars) who pointed out a "crazy" detail between the two.

"I was watching Squid Game and realised something crazy. We know the Frontman is the stepbrother of the police officer, and in season two, we get to see their mother. But who is the father? Check this out," he said.

"In season one, Gi-hun reveals he can't drink milk, and the old Player (001) [character Oh Il-nam played by O Yeong-Su] mentions that his son can't either. This makes sense when you watch this scene from season two..." The scene shows the undercover Frontman, number 001, giving his milk to pregnant player 222 as he explains he "can't drink milk".

"I realise the Frontman is actually the son of the game's creator. That's why, among all past winners, he's the one chosen to become the Frontman and assist the old man during his death. Mind-blowing."

The video quickly went viral, with a whopping 24.8 million views, and thousands of Squid Game fans weighed in with their thoughts on this theory in the comments section.

Many had a similar theory in mind and agreed with the creator.

One person said: "Plus, the frontman ends the night fight/killing in season 1 when player 1 yells to stop."

"lmao I knew this when they gave him jacket #001," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Not rocket science I already thought this was the case".

However, some weren't as convinced with this possible detail...

"Yeah but why didn’t the old man give the front man some money to help his wife," one person wrote.

Another person added: "The police officer was amongst the players when dressed as a guard and looking for his brother (season 1) If the old man was the front man’s father, wouldn’t the police officer recognize him as he was walking amongst the players?"

"I also can't drink milk, and also 68 per cent of the whole human population are lactose intolerant," someone else commented.

Others shared their own theories as to what might be revealed in the next season which is scheduled to be released on Netflix later this year.

"001 & 456 are brothers and the creator is their father," one person wrote. "That’s why he wanted to see both of them one last time before he died..."

Another person similarly commented: "Both of them are his son. Both 001&456."

"I thought you were going to say Gi-Hun is the old man’s son and the front man’s brother," someone else added.

