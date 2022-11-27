Supermodel and actor Cara Delevingne has donated her 'orgasm' to the world of science and the results will be screened on television this week.

The 30-year-old model and star of Suicide Squad and Only Murders in the Building, can currently be seen in the six part BBC documentary series Planet Sex.

While in Germany, Delevingne visited a hospital where she game researchers a sample of her blood before and after climaxing, in order to find out what an orgasm does to somebody's body chemistry.

This is part of an investigation into the so-called 'gender climax gap,' which is attempting to find out why it is easier for men to orgasm than women.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking on the episode, Delevingne said: "I’m here to have an orgasm and donate it to science. I think female sexual desire has definitely been repressed. I know from my own love life just how sexual women can be so you’d think in the 21st Century men and women should be having equally satisfying sex lives, right?

"Well, prepare for a shock. When it comes to the orgasm there is a definite gender gap. Scientists say that 95 per cent of straight men orgasm during intercourse but only 65 per cent of straight women do.

"To be honest I think that sounds way too high, most of my straight female friends say it’s probably more like 15 or 20 per cent. Lesbians and queer women definitely seem to have it better."

The research aims to study the chemical known as endocannabinoids and its levels in Delevingne's system before and after orgasm. When released the chemical helps reduce anxiety, amplifies euphoria and increases the pleasure response during sex.

This is just one of the many things that Delevingne has taken part in for the documentary in order to get a better understanding of sex. in an earlier episode, she attended a 'masturbation seminar.'

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne is screeded on BBC3 at 10pm this Thursday.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



