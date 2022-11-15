Cara Delevingne attends 'masturbation seminar' in new Planet Sex documentary

The first teaser for the BBC's 'Planet Sex' documentary has landed, and it sees model Cara Delevingne on a journey of discovery about all things sex.

“I date men, but oh, do I love women — and everyone else,” the 30-year-old says.

“There’s so much to know about the world of sex — and I want answers.”

In the clip, she's seen visiting a 'masturbation seminar', where she's told to 'start masturbating' and instructed to take her underwear off publicly - which she says made her realise she's a 'prude'.

