Pedro Pascal gives powerful speech on immigration at Cannes Film Festival

Pedro Pascal gave a powerful and heart warming speech on immigration during a press conference at Cannes Film Festival while talking about his new film Eddington.

The film is a distinct commentary by director Ari Aster on American political and societal discourse during the Covid-19 pandemic, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler.

Pascal took the opportunity to say he wanted to be on the right side of history, saying: "I'm an immigrant, my parents were refugees from Chile, I myself was a refugee, we fled a dictatorship, I was privileged enough to grow up in the US... if it weren't for that I don't know what would have happened to us."

