Zayn Malik’s love interest in new music video claims they 'manifested' the role

A fan's teenage dream of meeting Zayn Malik came true years later after they starred in his latest music video as his love interest.

Grace Dumdaw (@grumdaw), an actor and musician (who uses they/she/he pronouns), took to TikTok to reveal how they were previously a "deranged" fangirl back in Malik's One Direction days.

“POV: You went from being a deranged fangirl at 15 to being Malik’s lead love interest in his MV [music video] and getting posted on his IG [Instagram]," the on-screen text read.



Dumdaw even revealed some of the tweets they posted about Malik back in 2014 during their teen years - with one including: "I would kill my family to touch Zayn."

Well, Dumdaw did not have to reach those extreme lengths as nearly nine years later they appeared in Zayn's music video for his new single "Love Like This," where the two kissed.

Revealing more details about the process, Dumdaw also noted in the caption that they did not audition for the role as the director reached out directly.

"Fun fact, I didn't even audition for this. the directors had been keeping an eye on me & reached out directly you never know who’s watching— dream big, work hard, & put yourself out there," they wrote.





@grumdaw fun fact, i didnt even audition for this. the directors had been keeping an eye on me & reached out directly 🥹 you never know who’s watching— dream big, work hard, & put yourself out there 🤍 #zaynmalik #lovelikethis #zayn #zsquad #actor

Since sharing this video Grumdaw has received 4.9m views, 631,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who wanted to know more.

One person said: "THE DIRECTOR REACHED OUT TO YOUUU?!!!!! GURRRLLLL YOU LIVING A WATTPAD STORY."



"Need your manifestation routine," another person said.

To which they replied: "I have an absurd amount of people praying for me and rooting for me, esp back home in Myanmar & Kachin."

Someone else added: "How does it feel to live my dream."

"Specifically loved the representation seeing an Asian girlie get chosen for this I'm so happy for u," a fourth person commented.

In a follow-up TikTok, Grumdaw shared a video of themselves a day after being cast for the music video as they were "processing [their] emotions" at dinner.

"I can't believe this is my life…. I delusioned my way into becoming Y/N. so grateful for this life & everyone supporting me," they added in the caption.

