Following the announcement that Tim Walz would be Kamala Harris's running mate in the upcoming presidential election, a variety of 'Harris-Walz' merch was released.

But one product in particular that has caught the internet's attention is the 'Harris-Walz' camofladge hat which has earned nearly $1m in sales within 24 hours.

However, one person who isn't impressed with the 'Harris-Walz' camo hat is Meghan McCain who took to X, formerly Twitter to complain:

"Putting someone in a camo hat doesn’t make them a moderate or appealing to red state people. No one is that dumb."



But users were quick to point out that a very similar-looking camo hat was release back when Meghan's father the late John McCain was the Republican nominee alongside running mate Sarah Palin in the 2008 US presidential election.





















While others pointed out that it isn't just the Harris-Walz campaign who have released camo hats, as their Republican opposition Donald Trump also has a similar design in his merch collection but instead with the word "Trump" in block orange letters across the front.

















Elsewhere, social media users believe the 'Harris-Walz' camo hat is inspired by rising popstar Chappell Roan who has a similar camo hat as part of her merch with “MIDWEST PRINCESS” embroidered in orange block letters.

In fact, Chappell herself has shared her reaction to the hat on X, formerly Twitter by asking her 290,000 followers "is this real".

After Charli XCX declared that "Kamala IS brat," people online have said that Tim Walz is a "Midwest Princess" as he is from the midwestern U.S. state of Nebraska and is currently the Governor of Minnesota, another midwestern state.

