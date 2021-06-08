Man who claims he’s Charles and Camilla’s son posts yet more ‘proof’

A man who firmly believes that he’s the illegitimate son of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles has shared fresh “proof” to bolster his claims.

On Monday, Simon Dorante-Day, 55, posted two photos of himself juxtaposed with the Duchess of Cornwall on Facebook, writing: “If you can’t see it now you really aren’t looking.”

Viewers were quick to back up his outlandish theory, with one writing: “The evidence is plain to see.”

Others wrote that he looked “just like his mother,” while another said: “The resemblance is crazy although I think you have Charles’s nose.”

Another said: “I see it plain and clear,” adding: “I’ve never doubted it ever since I first read your story ..and the more I see the more I believe.”

Dorante-Day was born in April 1966 and was adopted by a family who had connections to Buckingham Palace.

His adoptive grandparents were Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, both of whom had worked for the Queen and Prince Philip.

Dorante-Day, who now lives in Australia, claims his grandmother told him categorically that he was Charles and Camilla’s son. He believes that he was conceived when the royal couple were 17 and 18 years old.

Over the past few months he has posted constant comments and articles about the royal family and his British roots, as well as what he deems to be photographic “evidence” of his alleged parentage.

Here’s just a glimpse at his portfolio:

The 55-year-year-old’s is so convinced by his own royal claims that he has even gone to the Australian High Court to demand that the duke and duchess take DNA tests, having failed with three previous legal attempts.

Charles and Camilla have never responded to or acknowledged his theory, and Dorante-Day has previously claimed that the pair, who married in 2005, have ignored his letters to them.

Speaking to 7News earlier this month, Dorante-Day said many of the comparison photos were sourced and shared by royal fans, and that he was constantly blown away by the “uncanny likenesses” they revealed.

"They stop me in my tracks, even to this day," he told the news site. "All the royal fans and supporters who send them to me, they’re amazing.”

He continued: "There are so many people invested in my story now and helping me, it’s really amazing.

"But at the end of the day, it would be really nice to wake up in the morning and not have to look for evidence and keep defending it.

"Every day, I am defending myself, explaining myself and going over the same points to people.

"It would be nice to just wake up and know who my parents are, for the world to know who my parents are."