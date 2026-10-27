Charli XCX's 'Music, Fashion, Film' tour wardrobe is about to go on Vinted

There are few things chicer than owning a piece of fashion history. Now, the prayers of Charli xcx fans have been answered, as a bucket-load of her outfits from her most recent tour, 'Music, Fashion, Film' are about to be up for grabs in the name of charity.

The 'Von Dutch' artist is no stranger to making her wardrobe go further (she reworked her own wedding dress for the 'Rock Music' music video, after all), and vintage designer buys have played a pivotal role in her eclectic, Y2K style.

What's more, her long-time stylist, Chris Horan, has been curating her wardrobe with Vinted finds for a long time, making the new partnership a natural fit.

In fact, Horan's sourcing strategy on the second-hand app for the 12 dates involved a mix of pre-loved and designer pieces using search terms including "distressed," "gothic" and "flounce." Among the finds were an early-2000s Christian Audigier piece reimagined as a dress for Austin City Limits, a sheer grey blouse worn in San Diego and a black Roberto Cavalli dress worn to the Academy Gala after-party in Los Angeles and the final show in Las Vegas.

Vinted

From Monday, November 16, a curated selection of pieces from her personal archive, tour wardrobe and items sourced by Chris will be available to purchase on Vinted across the UK, US and Australia, with all proceeds benefiting Rainbow Railroad, the international organization helping LGBTQI+ people facing persecution find safety.

"Vintage and second-hand are a huge part of my style. Chris and I love mixing older, iconic pieces with newer things. I think it makes a look feel more personal to me and always takes us to a more unexpected place," says Charli.

"Some were found on Vinted in the first place, worn on stage, and are now going back out into the world. Which feels like a full circle."

Pieces in the sale include some Balmain lace-up leather pants, a nude Acne Studios dress, and a casual Jil Sander top.

Vinted

Not only that, but a graphic t-shirt printed with 'The Moment' - a nod to her mockumentary which featured a cameo from Kylie Jenner - will be for the taking too.

But, should you find yourself in the midst of a wardrobe clear out yourself, some of your own pieces could find themselves on stage sometime in the near future; as Charli and Chris will be browsing the platform for new finds under #Charlixcx.

The pricing is being kept under wraps for now, but as far as A-list style for a good cause goes, this isn't one you'll want to miss.

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