When Scandi girl style reins supreme, you bet we're excited to find a way to infiltrate it into every aspect of our lives - even the gym.

That's exactly why Ganni's new collaboration with Lululemon is already tipped to be one that's hard to get your hands on, because it's bringing the Copenhagen fashion brand's signature whimsy to some of the activewear giant's most-loved styles (including the iconic Define jacket).

Dropping next week, the 22-piece collection spans clothing, footwear, and accessories, and its inspiration is instantly recognisable as a rather nostalgic pastime.

“80s dance movies have been part of my life since I was a child, so they felt like such a natural starting point,” said Ditte Reffstrup, Creative Director at GANNI.

“I’ve always been drawn to the energy, determination and sense of freedom in those films, and the way dance becomes such a powerful form of self-expression. For the collection, we brought that 80s dance energy into the colours and details, then mixed it with GANNI signatures like leopard and frills, and lululemon’s world of movement.”

Despite being draped in Lulu's proprietary fabrics, including Nulu™ and Softstreme™, every piece still feels like the Ganni we know and love. Think leopard print, ruffle details, and pops of pastel that are perfectly-suited to the woman that loves both wellness and being the last one to leave the party.

"The best collab", one person noted, while another added: "As a ballerina I'm so excited for this."

"Obsessed", someone else wrote under the campaign video, which stars singer-dancer, Mette. "Haven’t stopped watching that ad since yesterday, it’s perfect", another echoed.

Ganni x Lululemon

While the pricing has been kept firmly under wraps, some of the standout pieces we've spotted include ruffle leg warmers, a sheer, layered parachute dress in cream, and a series of leopard-print activewear - as well as an 80-inspired Define jacket with pink panelling.

For those who like loud luxury, there's also a few Ganni-emblazoned logo buys, including a mesh tank top and some definitively Lulu hot pants.

Outfits that serve both the gym and the club? You have our attention.

Ganni x Lululemon drops on 15 October.

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