Trump’s comments on oil and Venezuela have everyone asking the same question

It was at the start of the year that US president Donald Trump sparked a backlash and condemnation when America launched a “large scale strike” on Venezuela and said it had “captured” then president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilla Flores, who were being “flown out of the country”.

Now, Trump has left social media users concerned after claiming he had received a “gift” from the state.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday, Trump said: “We took over Venezuela very successfully, and they’ve sent me, as a gift, a boatload of a million barrels of oil, and I’m giving that to the United States of America.”

But the comments went on to raise eyebrows online, with political commentator Molly Ploofkins simply asking: “Where is it?”:

Wu Tang is for the Children commented: “It’s incredible that people believe this s***”:

“And where are those barrels of oil,” questioned another:

It’s the latest instance of another country contributing oil to America, after Trump announced earlier this month that he had struck a deal with Russian president Vladimir Putin to have Russia supply more than 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel to the US and global markets.

“That is a big deal. That is massive amounts of oil coming into our country, and I want to thank President Putin, to be honest with you.

“We have massive amounts of oil being coming into our country, and it’s diesel, which is what we want,” he told reporters outside the White House on 10 October.

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