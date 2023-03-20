Chris Brown's tour across Europe has been making waves online for his newfound mission to give a girl a lap dance in every show – and partners are not happy about it.

During his 'Under the Influence' tour, Brown picks out an unsuspecting audience member to join him on stage for his hit 'Take You Down'.

One TikToker, Dash witnessed it firsthand after treating his girlfriend to tickets to watch the star perform live.

In viral footage that's racked up over 17.7 million views, his partner was pulled onstage and received a raunchy dance from the singer.

"Two things for sure, you better be single now and you ain’t never letting another Chris Brown song play in the car," one TikToker joked in the comments, while another added: "That’s so messed. I’m so sorry you had to see/ deal with that."

Meanwhile, a third person thought the reactions were a little dramatic, writing: "Y’all ain’t passing the vibe check. It’s not like she’s going home with Chris. Lmao."

@dashthelith Replying to @icespicecult___ do you guys think an update video is necessary? #chrisbrown









While Dash's TikTok bio states his account is for "entertainment purposes", he has since claimed he parted ways with his girlfriend.

"Just to update everyone regarding the Chris Brown concert, I’m no longer with my girlfriend but she said she doesn’t think what she did was wrong," Dash explained.





@dashthelith Replying to @Jo #chrisbrown





It comes after Brown was visibly frustrated in Berlin when a girl started recording the dance on stage. Subsequently, the star grabbed her phone off her and threw it into the audience.

"AS HE SHOULD," wrote the poster of the footage which was soon met with backlash from thousands of fellow TikTokers.





@jusraam AS HE SHOULD!!! #chrisbrown #undertheinfluencetour #Breezy #undertheinfluencetourberlin #berlin #takeyoudown





"I’m sorry I would of got up of that chair and walked off," one penned. "He had no right whatsoever to do that."

"When your intrusive thoughts kick in," another joked.

