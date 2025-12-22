Jasmine Crockett hits back at JD Vance's 'street girl persona' comments

U.S. Vice President JD Vance sparked fresh controversy on Sunday when he took a cheap shot at Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett while speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix.

Vance mocked Crockett’s Senate ambitions by ridiculing her “street girl persona” and claiming it was “about as real as her nails,” comments that drew boos from parts of the crowd.

Crockett, a Texas representative and recent Senate candidate, has become a polarising figure in national politics and one of the most outspoken Trump critics in US politics.

Crockett hit back at Vance's words with a post on X/Twitter, writing: "How about you stop worrying about me, until we are on the Senate floor together & work to stop your boss from bankrupting our country while engaging in the largest corruption scheme we’ve ever seen?!"

