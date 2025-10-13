There's an absolute feast of incredible shows to tuck into on Netflix right now, whether you're still losing sleep over The Ed Gein Story, or getting caught up on family affairs in The House Of Guinness.

But, there's one new addition that's only been out a couple of days, and already climbing through the top 10 rankings, with viewers already begging for a second season.

Coming-of-age tale Boots stars 13 Reasons Why's Miles Heizer, starring as Cameron Cope, a bullied, gay teen who heads off to boot camp at a time when gay men weren't allowed in the military.

What's more, his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) is also trying out for a spot in the Marines, but is up against intense racism and an anxiety disorder prompted by his Marine father.

"In boot camp they experience profound personal change amid danger, as their platoon confronts both literal and figurative landmines", the plot reads.

The show, which spans eight episodes, also stars Max Parker, Vera Farmiga, and Cedrick Cooper.

While the comedy-drama appears to explore some rather dark themes on the surface, it also has no shortage of scenes that will make you giggle, or even warm your heart - more so when you find out that it's based on a true story.

The plot is inspired by the memoir of Greg Cope White, a gay man who joined the United States Marine Corps in the ’90s.

Similarly to the show, The Pink Marine's synopsis details "How a teenage boy who struggles with self-acceptance & doesn’t fit the traditional definition of manliness finds acceptance and self-worth in Marine Corps boot camp."

It wasn't until 1994 that lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) people could legally serve in the military, and it was under a clear directive – "don't ask, don't tell" – which meant discussing sexuality was off-limits.

The notion was eventually abolished by Obama in 2011.

"They shave your head, put you in camouflage, hand you a rifle, and tell you you're all the same", Cope White told the BBC of what it was like during that time.

It would appear Netflix has done him justice with its adaptation too, as the praise has been pouring in from viewers.

"I absolutely loved it! It was so refreshing especially after watching Monster. I hope there’s a season 2", one person wrote.

"I binged the whole thing in one sitting. Didn’t finish until 4am in the morning. It was such an amazing show and probably one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long time. Might watch it all over again", a second echoed.

Someone else said: "I really hope we get another season — I’m so curious to see where they all end up."

As of right now, there's no confirmation that there will be a season two, but with momentum building on its pre-existing success; we'd say watch this space.

