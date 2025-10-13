Donald Trump slammed for his most 'out of touch move' yet

Could this be Donald Trump’s most out of touch moment yet?

In a new YouTube video on granddaughter Kai Trump’s channel, he’s seen driving around one of his golf courses, waving to rich friends, yelling, “Your taxes are coming down!”

The surreal campaign‑style show of wealth and privilege comes across as bizarrely out of touch, even by Trump standards.

The clip hasn't gone down well online with one commentator replying to the Republicans Against Trump account saying: "Trump cares about Trump, not you. He's doesn't live paycheck to paycheck like many in the military, and he is not worried that your health insurance."

Another said, "Some Americans had to give up their cars in order to pay rent and groceries. Must be nice to have a golf cart."

