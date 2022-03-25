Chris Kamara has given another update on his speech apraxia diagnosis after being flooded with messages of support from fans.

The presenter and former footballer announced last weekend that he’d developed the condition, alongside a thyroid condition, after viewers expressed concern following a recent appearance on Soccer Saturday.

He said on Twitter: “Alongside my thyroid problem I have developed apraxia of speech and have been working to get my speech back to normal. Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal.

“Hopefully I can beat this!”

Now, Kamara has given another update during an interview on Good Morning Britain on Friday with Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins.

“Today is a good day so today I think I am fine. I don’t know how I sound but it seems as if I am okay,” he said.

When asked about the prognosis, the 64-year-old replied: “Because it is a neurological problem we don’t know. The experts don’t know.

“The brain is such a complex part of you that it is hard to say whether it is the thyroid that has brought this on. Will it get better in time?

He went on to say: “I am trying to use parts of my brain now that allow me to speak fluently, so I am with a speech therapist, I am with another therapist who is trying his best. So it is quite incredible really.”

Apraxia of speech is a disorder whereby an individual has difficulty with correct and consistent speech, with the brain knowing what the person wants to say, but struggles with the necessary mouth movements.

Kamara, who released two Christmas albums over recent years, also said that the prognosis hasn’t changed his ability to sing.

“Singing is not a problem. You can sing along all day long at the normal pace of a song, but talking when the apraxia kicks in makes it really difficult.

“Like I said, I am not after sympathy. There are so many people out there worse off than me. But I have come out and said it now, so it is there and hopefully people will understand when I sound a little bit not like myself.”

Finally, Kamara also thanked the fans who had sent messages of support.

“When I put out the message after Soccer Saturday I never in a million years expected that response,” Kammy added. “But everyone has been so brilliant. So kind.

“People have got in touch who I haven’t spoke to for 30, 40 years, to wish me well. So can I thank everybody for that.”