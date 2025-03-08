Chris Pratt has been applauded by the internet for his gentlemenly intervention to block his The Electric State co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, from being exposed in a potential wardrobe malfunction during a press conference.

The Stranger Things star was wearing a denim miniskirt at the event last Thursday in Madrid, Spain, and the viral clip shows the moment she appeared to ask Pratt for help.

That's when theGuardians of the Galaxyactor quickly responded as he got up and blocked the audience's view of Brown as she got up from her seat and readjusted her skirt, holding onto Pratt's arm for support as she did so.

When Brown then walked away, Pratt then gave an applause before having a little dance.

The 13-second clip has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, where the caption included in the video reads: "Chris Pratt getting in front of Millie so she can stand up with wearing a short dress. A MAN."

The post has almost 26 million views, 160,000 likes, and many users praised Pratt for looking out for Brown in this moment.

One person wrote: "What a gentleman."

"A real and respectful man," a second person agreed.

A third person replied: "Well played, Chris!"

Though others argued that what Pratt did was the "bare minimum."

"Man shows common decency," one person posted.

Another person wrote: "Men will have like basic respect and manners and y'all gaggggg."

"All a man needs to do is not be an a**hole for 0.5 seconds, and you're supposed to bow down in response," someone else said.

