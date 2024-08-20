Millie Bobby Brown delights fans with surprise name change

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed her new name in a recent social media post to delighted fans.

The British actor first rose to fame at the age of 12 as one of the stars in the Netflix hit Stranger Thingsand so has built her career with the name she was born with.

While some celebrities change their name once they are in the entertainment industry - for example Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars and Lady Gag - but Millie didn't do this... until now it seems.

In a recent Instagram post, the 20-year-old uploaded a series of photos with the caption "11 in 5" referring to her character Elven as she posted behind the scenes of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things which is set to be released on Netflix sometime next year.

A photo included Millie as Eleven with her recognisbale bloody nose, and her dog Winne the poodle chilling out with her on set.

Social media users particularly noticed the third photo in the post of a black slate with Bobby Brown's name written on a piece of tape which had "Millie Bobby Brown".

But there was the additional name at the end - "Bongiovi" - with the actor's full name as "Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi".

Instagram/milliebobbybrown

This addition is the surname of Millie's husband Jake Bongiovi, it comes after the couple got engaged in April 2023 and Bongiovi's father, and rock legend Jon Bon Jovi confirmed in May that the pair got married.



"They are great, they are absolutely fantastic," he told the BBC.



"It was a very small, family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be. It's true."

In the comments section of Millie's post, fans shared their excitement at the actor's name change and recent marriage.

One person said: "Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi sounds so powerful."

"Bobby Brown Bongiovi is the new tongue twister," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi' got me".

Elsewhere, Stranger Things criticised after Millie Bobby Brown makes point about her age.

