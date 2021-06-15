Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter with a lengthy message of self-flagellation after she was publicly denounced as a troll.

The model had been silent on the platform since non-binary TV star Courtney Stodden, 26, accused her of bullying them when they were just a teen.

On Monday, Teigen, 35, published a blog post admitting that she’d been “sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment,” adding: “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past”.

The mum-of-two, who is married to award-winning singer John Legend, wrote she is in the process of contacting people she had targeted online – but didn’t specify who.

So what do we know about the accusations against her? And how have people responded to her declarations of remorse? Here’s a full overview of the controversy to date.

Courtney Stodden tweets – 2011

Last month, Stodden spoke out about abusive messages Teigen had sent them a decade ago.

The model and reality television personality became famous as the 16-year-old bride of actor Doug Hutchison, who was 50 when they married in 2011.

Teigen allegedly harassed Stodden on Twitter at the time, both publicly and via private message, sending them dark and threatening notes.

The now 26-year-old told an interview with Daily Beast: “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.”

Teigen’s response – May 2021

The accusations plunged Teigen into an online storm, prompting her to issue a four part-statement on May 12.

It began: “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

She continued: “I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.

“And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Stodden’s riposte

Teigen’s claim that she had “tried to connect” with her former victim was undermined in an Instagram post uploaded by Stodden just hours after the 35-year-old shared her grovelling statement.

“I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private,” Stodden wrote.

They added that Teigen had also blocked them on Twitter, sharing a screenshot as proof.

“All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record,” Stodden said.

Public outcry and axed deals

Scores of social media users agreed with Stodden’s suspicions that Teigen’s statement was more self-interested than sincere.

The 35-year-old swiftly attracted criticism for her older tweets, including a 2011 post mocking Lindsay Lohan’s issues with self-harming and a 2013 message branding ‘Teen Mom’ star Farrah Abraham a “whore”.

The unearthing of these cyber attacks led to Teigen’s Cravings cookware line — which she proudly promoted to her millions of followers — being pulled from Macy’s department store.

The 35-year-old also left a voiceover role on Netflix comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’, and retreated from social media.

Teigen’s fresh apology – June 2021

Breaking her silence with the new blog post, shared to publishing platform Medium, the Teigen described her old tweets as “awful, awful” and said she was “truly ashamed” of them.

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does,” she wrote.

“Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humour.

“I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

Teigen admitted that her actions were prompted by a quest for validation, writing: “In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted.

“If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities.

“Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core.”

Teigen, who was widely praised last year for sharing stark pictures of the loss of her third child, said she is no longer the person who posted nasty social media messages.

“I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life,” she added.

And she said she hopes her children – daughter Luna, five, and three-year-old son Miles – will “recognise my evolution”.

Teigen added: “My goal is to be so good that my kids will think this was all a fairy tale. Not the fake good. The good that has the best intentions, the good who wakes up wanting to make her friends, family, her team and fans as happy as possible.”

How people have reacted this time round

Both of Teigen’s apologies have proved divisive, since while scores of commentators have condemned them as little more than PR stunts, others have insisted that everyone has the ability to change and should be able to seek forgiveness.

Right-wing pundit Candace Owens is one of her fiercest critics. Here’s what she had to say in the wake of the model’s latest statement:

Teigen has also allegedly been blacklisted from arguably the most high profile guest list in the country:

Here’s how other sceptics have responded:

However, plenty of fans have come out in force to defend the Hollywood star:

New accusations – Michael Costello

The saga is far from over for Teigen as, no sooner had she published her latest apology, fresh allegations emerged.

This time they came from designer Michael Costello, 38, who opened up about feeling “traumatised, depressed” and having “thoughts of suicide” after alleged bullying by the model.

“For the past seven years, I’ve lived with a deep, unhealed trauma,” the 38-year-old wrote in an Instagram post, admitting that he was scared of sharing his experience with anyone for fear of a backlash from “the power elites who run the industry”.

Costello referenced an alleged 2014 comment in which Teigen had branded him “racist” for using the n-word.“

“She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been proven to be false by Instagram and since taken down,” he said.

“When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander and that everything she thought I was is not who I am, she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on.”

He also claimed that for the next few years, he was pulled off jobs at the last minute and had mutual friends telling him that Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose are going “out of their way to threaten people and brands that if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them”.

The designer admitted that the fallout had left him “wanting to kill” himself, adding: “I didn’t see the point of living.”

“There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have the powers to close doors with a single text,” he continued.

“Not only was I the target of cyber defamation, but I was also getting blocklisted in real life.”

The 38-year-old’s post also featured apparent screengrabs of his past conversations with Teigen.

In one message, she wrote: “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

Screengrab of Michael Costello’s alleged chat with Chrissy Teigen (Michael Costello/ Instagram)

You can find helpful tips on how to start a conversation, or if you are worried about someone else, on Samaritans website.

You can contact the Samaritans helpline by calling 116 123.

The helpline is free and open 24 hours a day every day of the year. You can also contact Samaritans by emailing [email protected] The average response time is 24 hours.