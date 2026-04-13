Coachella 2026: The biggest moments you missed from Weekend One

It's the end of Week 1 at Coachella 2026, where an array of artists performed in the desert.

The weekend's headliners included Sabrina Carpenter (Friday), Justin Bieber (Saturday), and Karol G (Sunday), April 10–12 and is set to happen all over again next weekend (April 17–19).

With plenty of live acts on the various stages, it can be hard to choose which performances to tune into, so here's a roundup of the highlights from Week 1 that you should watch on Coachella's official YouTube channel.

Sabrina Carpenter

YouTube/Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter brought a theatrical production to the desert, turning it into "Sarbrinawood", in a nod to her two recent albums, 2024's Short n’ Sweet and 2025's Man’s Best Friend.

There were plenty of costume changes, cars, fountains, even some celebrity cameos such as Will Ferrell, Susan Sarandon and a voiceover from Samuel L Jackson.

Justin Bieber

YouTube/Coachella

Justin Bieber's Saturday set was highly-anticipated, and included earlier hits and covers from his career, including 'Baby', Beauty and a Beat' - as well as a moment that saw him harmonising with his YouTube cover of Chris Brown's 'With You' from 19 years ago.

The singer sported a casual hoodie and played most of his newer songs from Swag and Swag II in full.





Karol G

Karol G made Coachella history on Sunday (April 12) as the first Latina to headline the main stage, performing an array of hits such as 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido', 'PROVENZA', 'Tusa', and 'TQG', along with special guests, including Mariah Angeliq and Becky G.

"Today, I am the first Latina woman to headline Coachella,” she said, marking the milestone. "I am very happy and very proud about this, but at the same time, it feels late."





Slayyyter

Slayyyter performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

The Mojave Tent was jam-packed on Friday afternoon as Slayyyter took to the stage, where she sang the entirety of her new critically acclaimed album Wor$t Girl in America.

Coachella has been the place that has catapulted artists such as Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan - and Slayyyter may well join this list, judging by the reception over the weekend.

She's one to watch in 2026.

PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

PinkPatheress has been having a great 2026 with her 'Stateside' remix featuring Zara Larsson topping the charts, and had an equally electric performance in the Mojave Tent on Saturday night.

She played some of her classic tunes from her To Hell With It and Fancy That mixtapes, and brought out some special guests such as Horsegirrl and The Dare.

Closing the show with her track 'Romeo' - with actor, Tyriq Withers, made a surprise appearance as her Coachella Romeo.

Addison Rae

TikTok star-turned-pop star Addison Rae performed songs from her debut album, Addison, a song from her EP AR, along with the 'Von Dutch Remix' she features on with Charli XCX.

Tutus, flips, choreography, and head set, the 25-year-old sought to secure her pop girl status.

She brought out dancer Maddie Ziegler as a surprise guest as the pair danced together during the 'Aquamarine' number.

Ending the set with her track 'Fame is a Gun,' Addison cheekily declared, "To my fans who have supported me from Day 1, I love you, thank you. And to my haters suck my d***”

Blood Orange

Blood Orange AKA Devonté Hynes performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

On Friday (10 April), Blood Orange aka Dev Hynes brought his alt-R&B to the desert, performing his tunes such as "Champagne Coast" and "Jesus Freak Lighter”

To the delight of fans, he also joined Turnstile (also Day 1 performers) for on stage for a performance of “Seein’ Stars".

Elsewhere from Indy100, Coachella 2026: What are people saying about Justin Bieber's headline show? and Karol G makes Coachella history as first Latina woman to headline – here's the full setlist

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