Coachella 2026: What are people saying about Justin Bieber's headline show?

Beliebers around the globe can collectively breathe a sigh of relief, because we've finally got Justin Bieber back on stage once more.

Millions tuned in to watch the 32-year-old's first comeback in four years, after he was forced to abandon his tour back in 2022.

He headlined Coachella on Saturday night (11 April), and will be back next weekend to do it all over again.

During his most recent performance at the Grammys, Bieber performed a stripped-back version of hit track 'Yukon' from his newer album Swag.

However, after Coachella rehearsal clips were leaked on social media this week, fans began predicting that this could be an Eras-style set list - and they were right...kind-of.

The Canadian played a lot of his newer songs from Swag and Swag II in full, but still dedicated a rather bizarre section of the show to pulling up YouTube on his laptop, and loading some of his oldest songs while he performed on-stage karaoke.

He also treated fans to a look back at the cover of 'With You' by Chris Brown, posted 19 years ago, that would go on to make him famous.

Other old hits he teased included 'Never Say Never', 'Baby', and 'Favorite Girl'.

He performed 34 songs in total, closing out with 'Daisies'. If you want to read the set list in full, check out our live blog of the performance here.

So, did it live up to fans' expectations? They had a lot to say as it was happening, let's put it that way...

"The concept of all of the outfits and production Sabrina put together yesterday just for Justin to show up in a hoodie and rain boots is frying me", one person wrote, comparing his simplistic setup to Friday's headliner, Sabrina Carpenter.

Others referenced the fact that he crammed in so many old tracks that he only had time for around one minute of each song.

"Love him down but I cannot believe they paid him 10 million to sit and play snippets from his laptop", someone else joked, while DJ, Dom Dolla, chimed in: "Bieber is 5am at the afters showing everyone his favourite clips."

Justin's only furniture on stage were a table and chair with a laptop - which he kept looking at to check YouTube comments from those at home.

"What Bieber is doing right now is essentially what my friends and I do when we’re drunk, scrolling our favorite songs on Youtube (just with sh****** singing)", someone else wrote.

"Justin bieber finding songs on youtube during coachella to sing #BIEBERCHELLA", another posted alongside a viral GIF of someone typing on a computer.





"NOT HIM PLAYING A VIDEO OF HIM WALKING INTO THE GLASS DOOR AND FALLING OFF THE STAGE HES SO UNSERIOUS", someone posted of a section which saw him play some of his most-loved viral clips on YouTube between songs.

"This show shows how Justin Bieber seems to be much more focused on performing and living this new chapter not only of his career but also of his life, instead of celebrating a huge legacy from the past. It's bittersweet, but very beautiful in a general context. He deserves it", one fan concluded, while another branded it a "warm hug" for those who have been supporting him from the start.

On Sunday (12 April), Karol G will headline the festival.

Check out some of our other Coachella coverage:

This is everything influencers were gifted at Revolve's 'insane' Coachella festival pop-up

Coachella 2026 set times just dropped - here’s the schedule in full, from Justin Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter

Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter's headline slot branded 'best ever' - here's what people are saying