Karol G made Coachella history as the first Latina to headline the main stage, with fans already calling it the "best show so far."

On Sunday (12 April), the 'Papasito' singer was scheduled to take the stage at 9:55pm, though final setup was still underway. Her performance eventually began around 30 minutes later than planned, with reports suggesting delays were caused by Young Thug’s set running over.

Still, the wait only heightened the anticipation – and it certainly paid off. Fans immediately turned to social media, with some viewers overseas even pulling all-nighters to catch a first glimpse of the highly anticipated performance.

Karol G's full Coachella setlist:

'Latina Foreva'

'Un Gatita Me Llamo'

'Oki Doki'

'Tá OK (Remix)'

'El Makinon' with special guest Mariah Angeliq

'S91'

'Tropicoqueta'

'Papasito'

'Son de la Negra'

'Ese Hombre Es Malo'

'Mamiii' with special guest Becky G

'A Su Boca La Amo (Interlude)'

'Gatúbela'

'New song with special guest Cigarettes After Sex'

'Bandida Entrenada'

'Ojos Ferrari'

'Pam Pam' with special guest Wisin

'Mayor Que Yo' with special guest Wisin

'Rakata' with special guest Wisin

'Ivonny Bonito'

'TQG'

'Amargura'

'Tusa'

'Mi Tierra (Gloria Estefan cover)'

'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'

'Provenza (Remix)'





Karol G’s performance followed Sabrina Carpenter on day one of the hotly anticipated music festival, as well as Justin Bieber’s set, with fans hailing 'Bieberchella'.

"Today, I am the first Latina woman to headline Coachella,” she shared towards the end of her set. "I am very happy and very proud about this, but at the same time, it feels late."

Her performance also featured special guests, including Mariah Angeliq and Becky G.

Here’s how fans reacted:

"SHE DID THAT," one proclaimed, calling it the "best show at Coachella".

Another reiterated the same message.





"Me going to sleep happy after the show Karol G gave us," one penned. "And that she's the first Latina woman to headline Coachella."





"This is for my Latinos who have been struggling in this country," Karol G shared at one point of the show, referring to ICE activity in the states. She said she wants "everyone to feel welcome to our culture".

The star also recently told Playboy that she wants the 'ICE Out' message to stand for more than just a slogan.

"I don’t want to just say 'ICE Out' and have nothing come from it… I’m probably going to go a little harder than that," she explained, adding that she wants to represent her community.

"But what I’m telling you is that, as a human being, I want that to mean more," the singer continued. "I’m not saying that I’m not going to do it; what I’m saying is that I would do it and will do it with my soul. But I want to sit down and understand, in my head: Here’s what that meant.”

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.