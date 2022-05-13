A stylist has broken down the outfits that Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have chosen to wear to High Court this week and interpreted them in context with the libel suit.

Miranda Holder, a stylist, penned a piece for The Daily Mail in which she analyzed the outfits the footballer wives have chosen to wear.

"Stylists like myself firmly believe that fashion is a language of its very own, communicating exactly what the wearer would like to portray without uttering a single word," Holder wrote.

Vardy, 40, is suing Rooney, 36, for libel based on accusations that Rooney made in 2019 in which she claimed Vardy had been leaking private information about her to the press.

Vardy has vehemently denied the claims and now the two WAGS are going head-to-head in a trial deemed the 'Wagatha Christie' trial.

Coleen Rooney (left) wears an all-black dress-down look while Rebekah Vardy (right) wears a navy and white dress and blazer Getty Images

Showing up to High Court each day well-dressed has kept fashion lovers like Holder on the edge of their seats. Believing that each woman is making a statement with their outfits, Holder writes that she believes Rooney is appealing to the everyday person by wearing affordable and simple clothing.

Meanwhile, Holder believes Vardy is looking to appear powerful and organized. She equates Vardy's looks to a cross between Mary Poppins and Kate Middleton.

Coleen Rooney (left) wears a casual beige suit while Rebekah Vardy (right) wears a well-tailored black and white suit Getty Images





Holder believes Rooney is appearing 'defenseless' with her more dressed-down outfits combined with her medical boot for her fractured foot.

"Add this season's must-have accessory - the walker boot - and I can't help wondering whether the overall effect was intentional, designed to evoke feelings of empathy for 'vulnerable' Coleen," Holder writes in her piece for The Daily Mail.

As this week's session begins to come to a close notable points have been Vardy's testimony in which she spoke about past interviews where she called Rooney a 'pigeon that s***s on your head' and spoke about musician Peter Andre's penis.

