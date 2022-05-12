In the High Court today, a resurfaced interview from 2019 reminded the court that Rebekah Vardy compared Coleen Rooney to a 'pigeon that s**ts in your hair' as the libel trial between the two footballer wives continues.

Vardy, 40, is suing Rooney, 36, for libel based on accusations that Vardy had leaked information about Rooney to the press.

Appearing on the stand today, Vardy spoke against the evidence presented by Rooney's barrister David Sherborne. This time, the evidence pertained to an interview Vardy gave to TheDaily Mail in 2019 following the initial accusations.



Sherborne presented the quote Vardy gave, "Arguing with Coleen is like arguing with a pigeon. You can tell it that you are right and it is wrong but it’s still going to s*** in your hair.”

Responding to the comment, Vardy said she "wasn't thinking straight" when giving the interview to Alison Boshoff from The Daily Mail.

“Rightly or wrongly, maybe that interview shouldn't have been done," Vardy said. "I don't know. At the time I was speaking to Miss Boshoff I didn’t know what to think, I didn't know what to believe and that's what I thought had happened.

In 2019, Rooney had a hunch that a close friend or family member was leaking information about her from her private Instagram to the press. In order to determine who it was, Rooney posted false stories about herself to her Instagram Story then slowly removed people until only Vardy was left.



Then Rooney made a public social media post accusing Vardy of leaking information to the press which Vardy vehemently denied.

After refusing to take down the social media post, Vardy sued Rooney for libel. The two are going head-to-head in what is dubbed the 'Wagatha Christie' trial.

Other standout moments from Thursday's trial include Vardy asking "who is Davy Jones" and questioning about the lost WhatsApp messages between Vardy and her adviser Caroline Watt.

