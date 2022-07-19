UFC star Conor McGregor didn’t appreciate having a hat thrown at him as he celebrated his birthday in Ibiza.

McGregor was at the Ocean Beach club on the Spanish island celebrating his 34th birthday with friends and family.

The party was taking place in the VIP area, but a clip showed how a person outside of the area threw a hat at the fighting star that hit his chest.

While the light hat obviously didn’t do any damage to McGregor, the act appeared to wind him up slightly as he sarcastically laughed and did a thumbs-up gesture to the person who threw it.

The former world champion then proceed to angrily stamp on the hat which had fallen to the floor, before mouthing some unintelligible words to the perpetrator.

A clip of the incident was posted by Wayne Lineker on TikTok, who captioned the video, “Conor McGregor is the boy”.

But, people in the comments didn’t seem as impressed with the fighter’s angry reaction.

Along with a facepalm emoji, one person sarcastically wrote: “Such a nice guy.”

Another person called McGregor a “loose cannon”, while another said: “Calm and a gentleman as usual.”

Someone else said: “money doesn't buy class!!!!”

But another fan was able to see his point of view, reasoning: “I mean let’s be honest though he did literally throw his hat at him what did he expect him to be like ‘okay mate I’ll sign it now’.”

McGregor is preparing for his long-awaited return to UFC and recently left fans baffled by a video posted on his Instagram while shopping for expensive watches.

