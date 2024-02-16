Dakota Johnson jokes that her Gen Z 'Madame Web' co-stars 'annoy' her

Madame Web has opened to (very) mixed reviews, and now its main star Dakota Johnson has spoken about how the Gen Z cast of the movie ‘annoyed’ her on set.

While Johnson, 34, might have been speaking with tongue in cheek, she spoke about co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced, who are 26, 25 and 22.

Speaking to Seth Meyers on Late Night about them, Johnson said: “I love them, but they annoy me.”

Meyes asked her: “When did you feel the oldest?”

The actress replied: “All the time. Like, every second of the day.”

Speaking earlier this week in an interview with E! News, Johnson also spoke about her cast mates, saying: “I don’t think they include me… I’m older than them, and they make sure that I’m aware of that.”

Madame Web, meanwhile, has been slammed by critics as one even described it as a "Chernobyl-level disaster".



The film follows Johnson’s New York City paramedic Cassandra Webb who starts to show signs of clairvoyance and is forced to confront revelations about her past, but she also must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who is trying to kill them.

The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey gave the film a one-star review, calling it "an $80m (£63m) film with the quality of an unlicensed superhero painted on the side of a carnival ride".



Ouch..

